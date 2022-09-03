Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:STC opened at $51.74 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

