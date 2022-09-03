StockNews.com Downgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Sell

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of City by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

