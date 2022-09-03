StockNews.com Downgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Hold

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

