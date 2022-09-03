StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

