StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Trading Up 0.6 %

VolitionRx stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

