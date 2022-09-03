StockNews.com Lowers Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Acme United Trading Down 2.5 %

Acme United stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

