StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.
Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
