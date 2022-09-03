StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

