StockNews.com Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Buy

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.60 on Friday, hitting $1,837.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,090.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

