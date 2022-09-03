StockNews.com Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Buy

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

FUN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.57. 152,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

