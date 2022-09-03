StockNews.com Upgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

