Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $140.20

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 144.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 325664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.79).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. The firm has a market cap of £302.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,448.00.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

