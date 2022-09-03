Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.32. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,351,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

