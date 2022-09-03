Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.31

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.31 and traded as low as C$9.30. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 865,503 shares trading hands.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$802.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

