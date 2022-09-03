Surrozen (SRZN) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Surrozen to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.79 Surrozen Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.24

Surrozen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Surrozen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Surrozen has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Surrozen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surrozen Competitors 663 3552 10278 151 2.68

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 633.08%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.13%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Surrozen peers beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

