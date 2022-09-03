SVB Leerink Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $242.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

VEEV opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.14.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

