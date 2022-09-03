Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.92

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 611280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

