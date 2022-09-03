Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Stories

