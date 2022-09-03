Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.03

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.97. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 196,941 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Synlogic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

