Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.56. 1,073,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.96. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

