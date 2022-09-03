Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 77,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 75,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Syrah Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
About Syrah Resources
Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.
