Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,938,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,206,000 after acquiring an additional 599,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 1,882,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

