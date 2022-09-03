Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.7 %

TTWO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,744. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

