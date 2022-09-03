Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €10.08 ($10.29) and last traded at €10.08 ($10.29). 71,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.44 ($10.65).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €16.20 ($16.53) target price on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.90 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Takkt in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $661.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.71.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

