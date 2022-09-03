Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 5%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44). Approximately 4,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.62).

Tandem Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.42 million and a P/E ratio of 407.14.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Featured Articles

