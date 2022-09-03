Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.64

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.64 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.42). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 664 shares traded.

Thalassa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 million and a PE ratio of 161.36.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

