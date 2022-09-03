The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €152.85 ($155.97) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.02.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

