The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,534 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of J. M. Smucker worth $236,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 632,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,112. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

