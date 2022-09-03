The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,276.91

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,276.91 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.30). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.59), with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Vitec Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,290 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,276.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.67.

About The Vitec Group

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

