Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

