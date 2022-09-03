Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 300,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,506,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.55. The company had a trading volume of 796,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.76 and its 200 day moving average is $557.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

