Thisoption (TONS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Thisoption (TONS) traded down 62.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $154,422.93 and approximately $19.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here.
