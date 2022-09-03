Thisoption (TONS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.00

Thisoption (TONS) traded down 62.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $154,422.93 and approximately $19.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

