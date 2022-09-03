Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Tilly’s updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.11 EPS.

Tilly’s Trading Down 7.0 %

TLYS stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 26.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 27.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 365.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

