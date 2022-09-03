Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating) dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

