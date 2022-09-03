TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.