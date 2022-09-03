TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.