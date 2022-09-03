TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

