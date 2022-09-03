TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

