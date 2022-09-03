TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.47.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.