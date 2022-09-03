Transat A.T. (TRZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($2.13) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.00 million.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.94. 89,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,342. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

