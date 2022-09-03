Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Hits $30,580.55

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $30,580.55 and $61.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033072 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041164 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

