TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $2,825,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $601.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.36.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

