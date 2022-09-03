Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,617,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 699,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

