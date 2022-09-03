Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

