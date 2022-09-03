Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.5 %
Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
