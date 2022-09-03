Truefeedback Token Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (TFBX)

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Truefeedback Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

