Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

NYSE TFC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

