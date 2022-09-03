Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 1.6%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 97,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 175,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

