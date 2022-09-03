Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 1.6%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 97,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 175,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.29.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
Featured Articles
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.