Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Twin Disc Price Performance

TWIN stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twin Disc Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

