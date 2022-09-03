Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $217.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.63), with a volume of 599052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

Tyman Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.31.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Tyman’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

