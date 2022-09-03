Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Cap of $293,058.02

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $293,058.02 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

