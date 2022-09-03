Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Cap of $293,058.02

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $293,058.02 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.
About Typerium
Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
