U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $10.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.11. 1,901,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

