U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 65,936 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 9,974,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,098. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

