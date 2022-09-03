U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,878. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

